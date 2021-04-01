Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,316,000 after purchasing an additional 460,957 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,227,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

EFX opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.04. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

