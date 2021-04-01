Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 47,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.48.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

