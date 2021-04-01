JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,722 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 128.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 21,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,691,000 after acquiring an additional 348,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $65.35. 83,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,670. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.