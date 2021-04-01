JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 248,047 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 121,113 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,696,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,150,000 after acquiring an additional 189,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 381,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,628,453. The company has a market cap of $218.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

