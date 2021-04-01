JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,095 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -87.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.85.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

