JCIC Asset Management Inc. Invests $92,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in HSBC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after buying an additional 37,299 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. The company had a trading volume of 162,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,267. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

