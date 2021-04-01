Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of I-Mab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.45). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $48.47 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in I-Mab by 4,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

