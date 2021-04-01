Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. Longbow Research raised their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Shares of OC opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

