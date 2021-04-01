Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBII)

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%.

MBII has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Aegis raised their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 42,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Regalia, a plant extract-based fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease and plant health; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control; Venerate, a bioinsecticide, which controls chewing and sucking insects and mites, as well as flies and plant parasitic nematodes; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes by preventing and reducing root galls, and reducing adult reproduction and egg hatch, as well as controls soil borne insects.

