Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPX. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 640.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.