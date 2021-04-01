Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,864,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,517,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

