Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.29) per share for the year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

