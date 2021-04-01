Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Update

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 444,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS JSDA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 45,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,744. Jones Soda has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.67.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

