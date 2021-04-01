JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

NASDAQ:YY opened at $93.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,767,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in JOYY by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in JOYY during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JOYY by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

