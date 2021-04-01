JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €228.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €215.69 ($253.76).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €217.05 ($255.35) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €206.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €190.34. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

