JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €5.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.73 ($7.92).

ETR LEO opened at €10.70 ($12.59) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $349.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.14. Leoni has a one year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a one year high of €15.03 ($17.68).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

