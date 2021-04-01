JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 155,922 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $334,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $79.78. The stock had a trading volume of 14,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.78. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

