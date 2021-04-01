JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $284.46 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,307,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $284,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Globant by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.89.

GLOB traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.30. 203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,604. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.76. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

