JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $293.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.88% of The Allstate worth $293,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,533. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

