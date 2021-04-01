JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $303.20 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 320,132 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $303,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Motco increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,578. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.56 and a 1-year high of $190.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

