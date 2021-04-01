JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $319.04 Million Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 272.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,395,268 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.93% of Dada Nexus worth $319,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 760.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,280,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551,150 shares in the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,058,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,277,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,668. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

