JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

