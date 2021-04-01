JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Monday. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 176.15 ($2.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 340.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 324.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.29 billion and a PE ratio of 51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

