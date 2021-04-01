JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Copa (NYSE:CPA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copa currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Get Copa alerts:

Copa stock opened at $80.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copa will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Copa by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.