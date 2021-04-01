Juggernaut (JGN) Market Cap Hits $33.32 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $33.32 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can now be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00005470 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 221.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00063490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00322336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.90 or 0.00750720 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00088324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00047720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00029938 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.