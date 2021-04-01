Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. HSBC raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Julius Bär Gruppe currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

