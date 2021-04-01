JulSwap (JULD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.85 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $91.85 million and $6.05 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.50 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $481.32 or 0.00811943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090477 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00029085 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,039,233 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com.

