Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of JGHAF opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.81.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.