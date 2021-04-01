Juniper Industrial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JIH)

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,471% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 put options.

NYSE:JIH traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.85. 34,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,912. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.95. Juniper Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Industrial by 701.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Industrial

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

