Justus Hammer Buys 65,217 Shares of Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) insider Justus Hammer bought 65,217 shares of Mad Paws stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$14,347.74 ($10,248.39).

Mad Paws Company Profile

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates a pet sitting community in Australia. It operates a platform for providing various services, which include away from and at pet's home, dog walking, pet day care, house visiting, bird sitting, dog grooming and training, pet, and dog boarding; and dog, cat, puppy, rabbit, and guinea pig sitting, as well as cat boarding and dog kennel services.

