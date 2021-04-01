Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kaman were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaman during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,710.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $185.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

