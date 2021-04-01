Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRRGF opened at $2.70 on Monday. Karora Resources has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.57.

About Karora Resources

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

