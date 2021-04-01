Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.78

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 1001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on KPTI. Barclays dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $785.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,031,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

