Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

