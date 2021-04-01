KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

KBCSY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

KBCSY traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,449. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.52.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBC Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

