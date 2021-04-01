KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,735. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $112.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

