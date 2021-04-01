KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

NYSE ANTM traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $356.78. 8,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,295. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.16 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

