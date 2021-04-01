KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,196 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $12.69 on Thursday, reaching $546.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $238.39 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

