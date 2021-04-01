KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $241.99. 3,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $217.33 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

