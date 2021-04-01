KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,804. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.57.

