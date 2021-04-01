KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 284 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.67. The stock had a trading volume of 22,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.23. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.