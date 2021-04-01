Kevin Eley Acquires 10,000 Shares of Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Stock

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) insider Kevin Eley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.68 ($3.34) per share, with a total value of A$46,760.00 ($33,400.00).

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Milton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

Milton Company Profile

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm is a long-term investor in companies, trusts, interest bearing securities, real estate, and mortgages. Milton seeks to invest in well-managed companies and trusts with a profitable history and with the expectation of sound dividend growth.

