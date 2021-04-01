KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stake Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $50,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 245,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.98 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

