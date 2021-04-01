Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 12,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -17.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KINS. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

