Kleros Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Kleros has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $58.06 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 607,144,476 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

