Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMTUY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,935. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

