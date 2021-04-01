Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.35

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $5.26. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Konica Minolta Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

