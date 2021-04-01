Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce $492.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.09 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $440.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

KFY stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $66.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,661,000 after acquiring an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

