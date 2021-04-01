Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOS. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,852,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,826. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

