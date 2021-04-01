Kozak & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Workday by 28.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 18.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Workday by 13.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,119 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY traded up $6.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.81. The stock had a trading volume of 52,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

